Urfi Javed shares sizzling photos flaunting her figure in bikini made of stones, fans drool over her hotness

Urfi Javed in bikini made from stones

Urfi Javed who is known for her bold and bizarre fashion sense is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her new looks. Recently, the actress took the internet by storm as she flaunted her perfectly toned body in a bikini made from stones.

On Wednesday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and dropped some of her jaw-dropping pics in a bikini. The actress was seen posing infront of a beautiful view of hills, sprawling sky, and lake view. The actress captioned the post, “the view” and a melting face emoji.

In the pictures, Urfi Javed could be seen wearing a lacy bikini bottom and a bikini top made of stones. The Bigg Boss OTT fame kept her locks open and was seen wearing glass heels. Urfi’s pics created a stir on social media with fans going gaga over her hotness.

One of the comments read, “your hotness has no limits.” Another wrote, “hottie.” Another commented, “Fantastic look.” Another wrote, “that’s super sexy.” Another wrote, “sexy goddess.”

Earlier, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Urfi Javed talked about her struggles in the initial days and said, “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of the media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally, I could repay them now.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed made her acting debut with the television show Tedi Medi Family. She then went on to feature in television shows like Chandra Nandini, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and more. However, she got much-needed fame after she appeared in Voot’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Though she was the first contestant to be evicted from the house, she made a mark on the audience. She then was also seen in Splitsvilla XI as a mischief-maker.

