Urfi Javed shares jaw-dropping video in black cut-out dress, asks 'who is sexy'

Urfi Javed on January 3 dropped a sizzling hot picture on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a bold black outfit. It seems that she was wearing one of her customised outfits.

Urfi looked gorgeous in the black cut-out dress that she was wearing in the short clip. Sharing the video, she wrote, “whose sexy?” Social media users gave mixed reactions under the post the post. One of the trolls wrote, “

Mental health issues he us ka doctor ko check kirwaoo.” Another wrote, “Ye kis chuhe ka kaam hai.” One social media user wrote, “Sexy ni wahiyat aurat ho tum allah tumko hidayt de.”

Meanwhile, a few people praised the actress. One of them wrote, “So pretty eyes and sweet looks also cute smile and cool looks like a barbie doll also sexy dress up also sexy pose also sexy moves.” Another mentioned, “Such a bold and brave girl who has power to show her beauty to society and proove that freedom is fundamental rights and nobody takes down in the name of religion, faith and society. Hats off bravo girl.”

Take a look:

Earlier, she had dropped three pictures of herself with a heartfelt caption. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “You know how many times I’ve failed ? I can’t even count now ! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life . My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live . I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”

She further mentioned, “ The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped . I kept walking and I’m still walking . I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way . Some pep talk before the year ends ! Get up , fight , repeat . You’re stronger than the situations around you .”

After hearing this, her fans got emotional and asked the actress to stay strong. One of them wrote, “Ignore the haters, I just love you and your confidence.” Another mentioned, “You are strung enough to keep on the fire within. You will never surrender to any failure. We all admire your courage and love you.”