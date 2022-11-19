Urfi Javed shares bold photos in blue outfit featuring thigh-high slit

Urfi Javed/Instagram

As usual, Urfi Javed's daring dress caught the attention of online users. Recently, she posted pictures of herself wearing blue clothes to her Instagram stories. The ensemble also includes arm gloves and a side hoop to which the skirt is attached.

Take a look at the photos here.

Yesterday, Urfi attended a party in which she wore a black co-ord set. The photos were stunning and we could see her flaunting her tattoo aswell.

Recently Urfi received backlash for wearing a bikini top made with smartphones and charging wires. Fans were shocked by how she turns anything and everything into an outfit.

Not just this, but Urfi has made outfits with razors, disco ball decoration, chaandi vark and a lot more. There was a lot of debate around one of her videos that she posted during Diwali.

In the video, the TV star went topless and gorged on ladoos. Despite the constant trolling, Urfi takes it all in stride and continues to do what she loves.

She even calls out people from the entertainment business who demean her.

A few days ago she called out Internet sensation Hindustani Bhau.

In a recent video that Urfi shared on Instagram, Hindustani Bhau was heard telling the actress to quit wearing her daring attires because it goes against Indian culture. He added that he would take the necessary action if she did not comprehend.

If you didn't know, Urfi gained more fame after competing in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, which was aired only on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show on the eighth day alone when Zeeshan Khan broke off his connection with her on the fourth day and teamed with Divya Agarwal, who went on to win the competition.