Urfi Javed shares bold photo in black outfit, netizens call her 'fire'

The social media sensation Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is known for sharing her bold and sensuous photos on social media. On Monday, October 31, the actress dropped another revealing picture in a black outfit on her Instagram handle and her post instantly spread like a wildfire on the photo and video-sharing platform.

Netizens too reacted to her picture calling the actress 'fire' in the comments section. One netizen even expressed their wish to become her cameraman and while another wrote, "wow that's a stunning look". Many Instagram users even dropped red hearts emojis in the comments section.

The popular Indian actress has appeared in multiple TV shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Meri Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bepannaah to name a few. She also acted in the second season of the ALTBalaji web series Puncch Beat.

Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.



Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her revealing photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her Instagram account, she only has around 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

She often gets trolled too, mainly because of her multiple airport appearances as the actress goes to the airport so that the paparazzi can click her videos and photos, without having any scheduled flight. Netizens also slam her for posting semi-naked and nude reels.