Urfi Javed sets internet on fire in white monokini, throwback photo goes viral

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, a social media sensation, frequently causes a stir with her daring images. She just reshared a picture of herself wearing a white monokini and giving intense expressions.

In the comment section, her friends and fans have called her a ‘jalpari’. Some called her super hot too.

For those who don't know, Urfi makes a point of being unfazed by everything. Even though the actress is frequently made fun of for her attire, she keeps doing what she enjoys. Your mouth will drop when you see the crazy and bizarre stuff she uses to create her ensembles! Urfi has frequently gone topless and once constructed a garment out of razor blades.

The actress most recently wore a huge top with pants and heels. Some people applauded her inventiveness, while others brutally teased her.

After participating in the first season of Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, which was shown only on Voot last year, Urfi got greater attention. After Zeeshan Khan severed his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who went on to win the competition, she was the first competitor to be eliminated from the show on the eighth day alone.

For the unversed, talking about her making "headlines" with her ensembles, Urfi told IANS, "Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show, I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn't choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing."

Speaking up on being continuously trolled, the actress, who has been a part of multiple shows such as Bepannaah and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, said, "I don't take trolls and criticism seriously. Constructive criticism is still okay but trolls, I don't think I want to give them any importance."