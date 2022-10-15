Search icon
Urfi Javed sets internet on fire by dancing on Haye Haye with Anjali Arora, watch viral video

Two viral sensations Urfi Javed and Anjali Arora collab and brought the internet down with their recreation of Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

What happens when two of the hottest, popular internet sensations, Urfi Javed and Anjali Arora collab for a video? They bring the internet down and set new records with their content. The two lovely girls took social media by storm as they came together and danced to the rendition of Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. The end result is a video that went viral within a few minutes of upload. 

Urfi shared the reel on her Instagram and thanked Arora for joining her in charming the netizens with their oomph. She wrote, "Haye Haye THANKU so much @anjimaxuofficially ! You’re amazing @saregama_official." 

As we said earlier, their collab sparked magic, and people went gaga over the new moves to a classic song. Naaz Joshi wrote, "I am in love with this song. Dear friends pls like share and comment on the song on YouTube we need the song to be super hit." Anjali also responded to reel with emojis. A user wrote, "Dono me tough competition hoga." Another user wrote, "Queen of hearts ANJALI." 

Anjali and Urfi both have been part of the biggest reality shows in India. Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, whereas Anjali Arora was among the finalists of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp. 

Last week, Urfi Javed slammed Bigg Boss 16 makers for Sajid Khan’s participation in Salman Khan’s show. In 2018, many actresses accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. Urfi took to Instagran and wrote, “Bigg Boss, why would you do that? When you support sexual pedators, you're actually telling them that it's okay what they have done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it. Stop working with sexual predators! It's not controversial, it's just disgraceful! Sajid Khan never apologised for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling? So you don't really have to worry because even if you harass multiple women you will still get to be on the biggest show in India!! Controversy ke liye aap har cheez thode support karenge! #Colors stop supporting sexual predators!!! #biggboss #colors #disgraceful."

