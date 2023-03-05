Urfi Javed says she has 'just sympathy' for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya: 'Reminded me of my days...'

Urfi Javed has spoken about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya

Urfi Javed has waded into the controversy between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya. After the latter recently shared a video claiming that Nawazuddin has barred her and their kids from entering his house in the middle of the night, Urfi shared the video on her social media and threw her weight behind Aaliya.

On Sunday afternoon, Urfi shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Nothing to say, breaks my heart. Kinda reminded me of my days. Just sympathy.” On Thursday, Aaliya had posted a video on Instagram where she had claimed that she and their children were not being allowed back in the house and it also showed her and Nawazuddin’s daughter Shora crying inconsolably. In the video, Aaliya claimed that around 11 pm, Nawazuddin hired a group of guards who were preventing them to enter the house. Aaliya added that she was clueless about where to go as she only had Rs 81 rupees with her.

The following day, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had rebutted Aaliya’s claim in a statement given out by the actor’s spokesperson. The statement said that the actor has “already registered the property in his ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui’s name”. The spokesperson said that this means the house belongs to Mehrunisa and not Nawazuddin. The decision to not allow Aaliya in the house was made by her caretaker and not the actor, the spokesperson adds. “Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone's entrance in the property. But the caretaker of Ammi has said that only kids are allowed in the property and only Aaliya is not allowed as the property belongs to Ammi now,” the statement added.

The actor’s spokersperson also added that while Aaliya claims that she and the kids were both stopped from entering the house, it is false as the kids are welcome in the house. “As we see in this video it is clearly visible that only Aaliya is not allowed in the property but the kids are allowed inside.” The spokesperson added that Nawazuddin has brought a flat for Aaliya in Mumbai that she has given for rent.

Aaliya and Nawazuddin tied the knot in 2009 and have two kids – son Yaani and daughter Shora. However, their marriage has been in trouble for a number of years with both parties having filed multiple cases against each other, alleging everything from abuse to defamation.