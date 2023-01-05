Urfi Javed says Sajid Khan's 'personality stinks,' slams director for suggesting MC Stan to slap Archana Gautam

Urfi Javed-Sajid Khan

Filmmaker Sajid Khan's term in Bigg Boss 16 has annoyed many netizens, and now even Urfi Javed has joined the list of Sajid Khan's haters. The MeToo accused director is constantly under social media scrutiny. Every statement and every action of the Housefull director gets an instant reaction on social media.

Yesterday, MC Stan expressed his wish to take a voluntary exit from the show. Stan was unhappy with his verbal spat with Archana, and he wanted to quit the show. However, Sajid suggested he should slap Archana Gautam, and the taskmaster will kick him out of the show. Sajid didn't mean his words literally. He wanted to change MC Stan's mind about quitting the show. However, Sajid's suggestion to Stan didn't go well with Uorfi, and she blasted Sajid.

On her social media, Urfi Javed wrote, "Sajid Khan thought coming to Bigg Boss will clear his image but dayum he showed his true Colors. He is actually encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a female contestant. His personality stinks.

Here's the post

As far as nominations are concerned, Sajid Khan is nominated along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam for this week's eviction.