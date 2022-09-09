Search icon
Urfi Javed says people kill in the name of religion, writes about 'what's right, what's wrong'

Urfi Javed penned a long note on ‘what’s right and what’s wrong.’ She said, "people abuse, threaten, kill in the name of religion."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Television actress Urfi Javed, known for her fashion sense, has always been vocal about her thoughts. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and penned a long note on ‘what’s right and what’s wrong.’

She wrote, “Religions were created so that people can have a moral compass, to know what’s right and what’s wrong but in today’s time people are using their religion as an excuse to let go of that moral compass. People abuse, threaten, kill in the name of religion.”

Earlier, she lashed out at paps for commenting on her clothes. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

The clip has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Urfi Javed pissed of when someone from Media commented that she wore proper clothes at Jhalak event.”

Urfi can be heard saying, “guys, I am not coming for this. Please, tumhe agar kapdo par comment karna hain aa toh apni girlfriend aur apni maa bhen ke ghar pe jaake kro. Mere kapdo par koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad. One more comment from anyone of you, then I will…me aaj ke baad…I will not. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back”

She added, “Jab me Jhalak par aayi thi, tum me se hi koi comment karr rha tha ki ye aaj dhang ke kapde pehn kar aayi hai.” She then showed a video and asked, “Whose voice this?” For the unversed, Urfi recently attended Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash, she was looking beautiful in sexy blue dress.

