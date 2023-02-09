Urfi Javed says 'meri wajah se India tabaah ho jaaega' to Twitter user claiming earthquakes happen when women go naked

Urfi Javed/Twitter

Urfi Javed is a social media sensation who often remains in news due to her bold sartorial choices. Apart from her weird and bizarre outfits, Urfi Javed is also known for her cheeky sense of humour, which she displays through her witty tweets on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

When a satirical Twitter account from the name of @Being_Humour shared that a fact check was needed for a Muslim woman claiming that earthquakes happen when women go naked in front of men. A Muslim woman named Syeda Fatima had tweeted, "Why do Earthquakes occur? When a married woman uses perfume for her lover, When a married woman doesn't feel shy about being naked in front of her lover, when adultery becomes common, then an earthquake will come". Replying to @Being_Humour, Urfi wrote, "Phir toh meri wajah se India tabah ho jaayega (Then India will be destroyed because of me)

Phir toh Meri wajah se india tabah ho jayega https://t.co/2pdeDxnZrb — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 8, 2023

This deserves a fact check https://t.co/1H74sZEt5c February 8, 2023

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and Daayan among others, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT last year and was most recently seen in the ongoing season of the popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla 14.

Javed has time and again faced criticism for her fashion choices with many calling her an attention seeker. In a recent interaction, she admitted she does it for attention but said she didn’t find anything wrong with it. "Who decides what’s right and what’s not? Celebs say I am doing all this for attention. Yes, I am doing it for attention. This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then,” she told ETimes.



