Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Urfi Javed says event organisers cancelled her invitation, said it was because of Madhuri Dixit: 'Grow some ba**s...'

Urfi Javed has lashed out at organisers of an event who disinvited her at the last minute and blamed Madhuri Dixit - one of the guests there - for the fiasco.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Urfi Javed says event organisers cancelled her invitation, said it was because of Madhuri Dixit: 'Grow some ba**s...'
Urfi Javed has said she was disinvited from an event attended by Madhuri Dixit

Model and actress Urfi Javed has lashed out at organisers of a recent event, where she claimed was invited and later disinvited at the last minute. Urfi shared the episode on her social media on Monday, saying that the event organisers blamed Madhuri Dixit for Urfi being dropped at the last minute.

On Monday, Urfi shared a post of Madhuri from an event’s red carpet on her Instagram Stories and said that she had been invited to the event as well. “Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, cancelled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me team that I'm no more invited - when we asked them the reason they said I'm not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason),” she wrote.

The actress then lashed out at the organisers of the event and added, “Bhai Mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!”

The event in question was the National Quality Awards 2023, organised in Mumbai on Sunday night. Organised by Brand Empower, the award show saw attendance of many celebs apart from Madhuri, including Rithvik Dhanjani, Akansha Puri, and Mahhi Vijamong others. The organisers, so far, have not issued any statement in reaction to Urfi’s claims.

Urfi Javed, 25, is a popular model and actress, best known for her appearance on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla. The actress has also often been in news for her sartorial choices with her often-unusual clothing choices earning her both praise and ridicule from fans and experts alike.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Eligibility, benefits and interest rate of government-backed SCSS
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.