Urfi Javed says event organisers cancelled her invitation, said it was because of Madhuri Dixit: 'Grow some ba**s...'

Urfi Javed has said she was disinvited from an event attended by Madhuri Dixit

Model and actress Urfi Javed has lashed out at organisers of a recent event, where she claimed was invited and later disinvited at the last minute. Urfi shared the episode on her social media on Monday, saying that the event organisers blamed Madhuri Dixit for Urfi being dropped at the last minute.

On Monday, Urfi shared a post of Madhuri from an event’s red carpet on her Instagram Stories and said that she had been invited to the event as well. “Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, cancelled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me team that I'm no more invited - when we asked them the reason they said I'm not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason),” she wrote.

The actress then lashed out at the organisers of the event and added, “Bhai Mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!”

The event in question was the National Quality Awards 2023, organised in Mumbai on Sunday night. Organised by Brand Empower, the award show saw attendance of many celebs apart from Madhuri, including Rithvik Dhanjani, Akansha Puri, and Mahhi Vijamong others. The organisers, so far, have not issued any statement in reaction to Urfi’s claims.

Urfi Javed, 25, is a popular model and actress, best known for her appearance on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla. The actress has also often been in news for her sartorial choices with her often-unusual clothing choices earning her both praise and ridicule from fans and experts alike.