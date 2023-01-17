Urfi Javed's cryptic tweet on suicide has netizens both puzzled and worried: 'Not this tweet, not today'

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and penned a cryptic note on suicide. She wrote, “Life is too short to commit suicide Be patient you will die.” As soon as she tweeted, her fans shared their views and started reacting to her message.

Life is too short to commit suicide

Be patient you will die — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 17, 2023

One of her fans wrote, “This line is actually motivational...some times you are too good blessings.” The second one said, “But why suffer pain and anguish if there is no way to improve things?” The third person wrote, “No way, my friend suicided last week if December and he was only 20. He was my childhood friend. He was under depression but his loss impact not only his family but his childhood friends also. I missed him lot.”

The fourth person mentioned, “God has been great to give Humans the brains and intelligence to cover and protect one's own body . So have patience and keep the clothes on.” The fifth person commented, “Stay away from negative thoughts.. They have a way of sticking with us.” The sixth one said, “Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up..”

Recently, Urfi Javed gave a befitting reply to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Kishor for her alleged remarks on the actress' immodest dress sense and filed a complaint against her. She asked the BJP leader to first go and learn about ancient Hindu culture before accusing her of spreading nudity.

Taking to Twitter, Uorfi wrote that Hindus were liberal, and educated and women were allowed to choose their clothes. Notably, a complaint was lodged against Uorfi by Wagh for "indulging in nudity publicly". On Sunday, she tweeted, "This is how ancient Hindu women used to dress. Hindus were liberal, educated, women were allowed to choose their clothes, actively participated in sports, politics."

