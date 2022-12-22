Urfi Javed reveals her 'weirdest fantasy,' says 'mene abhi takk....'

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed, who often gives fashion goals, talked about her weirdest fantasy when she appeared at Date Baazi. In the promo, she can be heard talking to the host of the show and the popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani.

When Rithvik Dhanjani asked Urfi about her ‘weirdest fantasy,' Urfi said, “actually mene ye abhi social nahi hai.” She then thinks and says, “iss set par.” On being asked is she wants the camera on, Urfi replied, “ladke ki marzi hai.”

Watch:

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed, who is currently in Dubai, was recently threatened by a person online as he issued death and rape threats to the social media personality. Urfi is known for her off-beat sartorial choices that often don’t sit well with the hardliners.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the Police in the Goregaon area of Mumbai have arrested a man by the name of Naveen Giri. Meanwhile, the social media influencer was reportedly detained by the police for allegedly shooting a video in a revealing outfit in Dubai.

However, the actress later clarified that her clothes had nothing to do with the Dubai police landing on the sets of her shoot, but rather, it was some miscommunication by her production team regarding the timings of the shoot at the public place.

Urfi is known to stir controversy with her choice of clothing. She had also called out a group of teens on social media a few weeks back for allegedly calling and texting her abuses and threats.

The social media sensation recently grabbed eyeballs as she flaunted her outlandish fashion statements on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani on MTV. Talking about her making "headlines" with her ensembles, Urfi told IANS, "Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show, I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn't choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing." (With inputs from IANS)