Urfi Javed responds to Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey’s statement with bold video

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who described Urfi Javed's appearance as ‘ghastly’, has come under fire from Urfi Javed. The actress posted a bold video of herself on Instagram while sporting a top with only one side of sparkly sleeves.

She captioned her post as, “Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine . Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there -You don’t control the world. You’re just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business.”

Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey criticised Javed's video where the actress was seen posing topless and extending Diwali wishes.

Pandey got furious over the video, and he took his discontent to social media. In his Instagram stories, Sudhanshu stated that even though he isn't following Javed, her infamous video popped up in his feed, and he found it distasteful and offensive. Pandey wrote, "I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day."

Urfi noticed, and she decided to give a befitting reply to the actor. Javed took her views to Instagram, called out Pandey as a hypocrite and wrote, "Very well written, @SudhanshuPandey you should read this. You'll hypocrisy and double standards."

Later, Urfi dropped another post and wrote, "The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something."