Urfi Javed responds after Hindustani Bhau comments on her fashion sense, says 'mujhe sirf sudharna nahi..'

Urfi Javed, a TV actress and internet sensation, is one of those celebrities that responds to trolls and hits back anytime they attack her. She receives a lot of snark for her attire and sense of style. The actor handles everything with fortitude and keeps doing what she enjoys.

In a recent video that Urfi shared on Instagram, Hindustani Bhau was heard telling the actress to quit wearing her daring attires because it goes against Indian culture. He added that he would take the necessary action if she did not comprehend.

Urfi Javed responded to it and wrote in one story, “Ohhh!Or aap gaali dete ho wo to India ka Riyaz hai, apka gaaliyo ne kitne logo ko sudhara hai.. Now that you’ve openly threatened me, you know I can put you behind the bars but wait havent you been there like a million times already? Ye toh kitna achha msg hai youth k liye jail jana, apne se aadhi umar ki ladki ko openly threaten karna. Also remember you told my photographer and Mohsin that you wanna talk to me a few months back that you wanna help me in Obed Afridi’s case you wanted publicity and I told you straight away no. I don’t want your help! Kapde toh ya hu mere same the! Also one thing f**k you.”

In another story she added, “These are literally the same people who wanted me to come meet them few weeks back. Be friends with them just because I denied their friendship, their help cause I knew their intentions now they are coming at me. Guys trust me they ghan*a care what I wear, they only want publicity. Honestly everyone on the internet threatening to hit me, kill me fu***d me up mentally (no lie.) Imagine being in my posting everyday someone uploading a video against you, threatening to beat you up cause of what you put on your body. I have never said anything ill about anyone, harmed anyone.

She ended the note writing, “I am not scared but yes I am concerned about my safety, if not them then these people are provoking the common masses to me me not just me they are giving out a msg that if you don’t find girls outfit decent enoigh you can hit her, threaten her. You all are putting a lot of girls safety through your stupid videos.”