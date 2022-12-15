Urfi Javed reacts to social media trolls, shares her thoughts on casting couch

Urfi Javed/File photo

Urfi Javed is known for weird outfits as the television actress designs her own clothes in strange and uncanny ways. She is seen dressed in these revealing outfits on the streets of Mumbai and is often brutally trolled for the same same. However, nothing bothers her as the Bigg Boss OTT participant is unfazed by all the trolling and criticism that comes her way.

The social media sensation recently grabbed eyeballs as she flaunted her outlandish fashion statements on the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani on MTV. Talking about her making "headlines" with her ensembles, Urfi told IANS, "Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show, I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn't choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing."

Speaking up on being continuously trolled, the actress, who has been a part of multiple shows such as Bepannaah and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, said, "I don't take trolls and criticism seriously. Constructive criticism is still okay but trolls, I don't think I want to give them any importance."

When Javed was asked if she has faced the casting couch in the entertainment industry, she added, "Every girl has faced the casting couch at some time or the other. I have said this earlier also, I am very lucky that I haven't faced a lot of it. And most importantly it is one's own choice, no one can force you here."



Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes, she only has around 3.8 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.