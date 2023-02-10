Search icon
Urfi Javed reacts to reports of renaming Lucknow to Laxmanpuri, says 'neither Hindu rashtra nor Muslim rashtra...'

Urfi Javed said that she doesn't follow Islam or any other religion in a further tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Urfi Javed/File photo

There are reports of changing the name of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. As per a certain legend, the city is named after the mythological character of Laxman, the brother of Lord Rama in Ramayana and hence, reportedly there are demands to change the name of Lucknow to Laxmanpur, Lakhanpur, or Laxmanpuri. 

Sharing the screenshot of one such report based on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's tweet from last year, the social media sensation Urfi Javed took to her Twitter and wrote, "Faida batao koi iska? I want to stay In a democratic rashtra! Neither Hindu rashtra nor muslim rashtra. (Tell me any advantage of this? I want to stay in a democratic nation! Neither Hindu nation nor Muslim nation).

She made a follow-up tweet to the same saying that she doesn't want people to fight based on their religion. "Before the Hindu extremists start attacking me let me tell y’all , I do not follow Islam or any religion as a matter of fact. I just don’t want people to fight because of their religion", she wrote.

A Twitter user asked her to take a stand and stop distancing herself from Islam as they wrote, "They don’t care how religious you are, so no point in proudly distancing yourself from Islam to please them. Your name, like the skin color in the west, is enough to be considered an ‘other’. Take a stand, because even your queen Kangana won’t come to save you." She replied back, "I’m an atheist , there you go - my stand!".

Urfi Javed appears in bizarre and weird semi-nude outfits that she designs for herself. She also has a cheeky sense of humour which she displays in her tweets on the micro-blogging platform.

READ | Urfi Javed says 'meri wajah se India tabaah ho jaaega' to Twitter user claiming earthquakes happen when women go naked

