Urfi Javed reacts to reports about her getting detained in Dubai for filming in 'revealing' outfit

Urfi Javed (also known as Uorfi Javed) frequently gets attention for her style choices and tendency for experimenting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

File photo

Urfi Javed (also known as Uorfi Javed) frequently gets attention for her style choices and tendency for experimenting. Urfi never fails to make a statement with her unconventional dress choices. The reality TV actress frequently causes many people's hearts to skip a beat, but she also receives criticism for her fashion choices. Urfi was reportedly arrested in Dubai for filming a video while wearing a "revealing" attire. 

India Today claims that the 24-year-old Bigg Boss OTT star got into controversy while filming a video in Dubai while wearing a revealing costume. Urfi Javed breaks her silence and clarifies that the police did show up on the sets, but not due of her skimpy attire during a conversation with a news outlet. 

She told ETimes, " The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a certain time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn't extend the timing, hence we had to leave." 

She further added, "It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted." 

Also read: What is Laryngitis, disease Urfi Javed has been diagnosed with?

For the unversed, A man has been arrested for giving rape and life threats to TV actress Uorfi Javed, informed Mumbai Police on Wednesday.Goregaon Police took the man, named Naveen Giri, under its custody under an FIR registered u/s 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC as well as IT Act.Naveen had used WhatsApp to send threatening messages to the social media influencer.Earlier, Javed had come all guns blazing at author Chetan Bhagat, who gave a controversial statement against the Daayan actor at a literary event.  
 
(Inputs from ANI) 

