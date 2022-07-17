Urfi Javed reacts to netizen proposing to her in same style as Lalit Modi confirmed relationship with Sushmita Sen

Urfi Javed-Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi/File photos

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have become the talk of the town since the time the former IPL chairman confirmed his relationship with the former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen and his announcement became an internet sensation as he first called the Aarya actress his 'better half' and later clarified that they are not married yet.

An old Twitter conversation from 2013 between Lalit and Sushmita has also gone viral on the internet where the Indian Premier League founder is asking the actress to reply to her SMS. Since then, netizens have been writing "reply my SMS" and tagging their celebrity crushes on the internet sparking a meme fest on social media.

In one such instance, one netizen shared his and Urfi's photo on his Twitter account and wrote, "Just for clarity. Not married just dating each other. That too it will happen one day". In his subsequent tweet, he wrote, "#UrfiJaved reply to my SMS". This caught Urfi's attention and she had a hilarious reaction to this proposal.

Urfi, who gained instant fame after her appearance in the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar and streamed on Voot last year, was simply in disbelief as she shared the screenshot on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I can't" and added five laughing emojis.







READ | Uorfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her Eid outfit, netizens say 'sharam kar aaj ke din...'

Known for weird fashion choices, the actress often gets trolled for her outfits. Though recently she got a shoutout from Ranveer Singh on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan when the Gully Boy actor called her a 'fashion icon'. Reacting to the same, Urfi shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I don’t know how to react! But Ranveer Singh you're so sweet!”.