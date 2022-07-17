Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Urfi Javed reacts to netizen proposing to her in same style as Lalit Modi confirmed relationship with Sushmita Sen

"Urfi Javed reply to my SMS", wrote a netizen on Twitter and it caught the attention of the actress herself. Read on to know how she reacted.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

Urfi Javed reacts to netizen proposing to her in same style as Lalit Modi confirmed relationship with Sushmita Sen
Urfi Javed-Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi/File photos

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have become the talk of the town since the time the former IPL chairman confirmed his relationship with the former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen and his announcement became an internet sensation as he first called the Aarya actress his 'better half' and later clarified that they are not married yet.

An old Twitter conversation from 2013 between Lalit and Sushmita has also gone viral on the internet where the Indian Premier League founder is asking the actress to reply to her SMS. Since then, netizens have been writing "reply my SMS" and tagging their celebrity crushes on the internet sparking a meme fest on social media. 

In one such instance, one netizen shared his and Urfi's photo on his Twitter account and wrote, "Just for clarity. Not married just dating each other. That too it will happen one day". In his subsequent tweet, he wrote, "#UrfiJaved reply to my SMS". This caught Urfi's attention and she had a hilarious reaction to this proposal.

Urfi, who gained instant fame after her appearance in the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar and streamed on Voot last year, was simply in disbelief as she shared the screenshot on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I can't" and added five laughing emojis.

Urfi1

READ | Uorfi Javed gets brutally trolled for her Eid outfit, netizens say 'sharam kar aaj ke din...'

Known for weird fashion choices, the actress often gets trolled for her outfits. Though recently she got a shoutout from Ranveer Singh on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan when the Gully Boy actor called her a 'fashion icon'. Reacting to the same, Urfi shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "I don’t know how to react! But Ranveer Singh you're so sweet!”.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistani drone sightings near international borders in Punjab, J-K; search ops underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.