Urfi Javed reacts to Met Gala memes on her, says 'mai toh gayi bhi nahi....'

Social media queen Urfi Javed, who is known for her fashion sense, gave it back to the trolls who targeted the actress for her dressing sense and said ‘iska Met Gala daily hota hai'. Urfi took to social media and gave a message to the people who trolled her.

Urfi wrote, “Mai Met Gala gayi bhi nahi tab bhi itne Met Gala memes ban gaye mere upar yar (I didn't even go to Met Gala, still so many Met Gala memes have been made on me man).

Urfi Javed is known for wearing bizarre and strange outfits, which she designs herself. The actress, who has appeared in reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla X4, is often brutally trolled for trying to gain attention through her outlandish clothes.

Urfi, who made her acting debut with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, was spotted in Khar, Mumbai on Tuesday night. She wore a dark green cut-out bodycon dress laced up from both sides as she happily posed for the paparazzi. Her video, shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram, has netizens sharing their hilarious reactions to her latest bizarre outfit.

One Instagram user wrote, "iska Met Gala daily hota hai (She has her Met Gala daily)", reacting to the annual fundraiser fashion event which happened on May 1 in New York City. Another comment read, "Why don't you go to Met Gala", asking her to show her fashionable side at the invite only-event where multiple celebrities and socialities walk the red carpet in their designer clothes.

Urfi Javed is gradually making inroads into the Indian fashion industry. She recently posed for the ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani in a bold Ken Ferns outfit. She also did a photoshoot with Dirty magazine where she wore outfits designed by multiple famous designers including Anamika Khanna and Anaita Shroff Adajania among others.

The actress has also collaborated with the famous fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in their beautiful clothes. While working with them, Urfi also shared how no designers wanted to work with her at one point as she stated, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own."



