Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Urfi Javed reacts to Met Gala memes on her, says 'mai toh gayi bhi nahi....'

Urfi Javed reacted to Met Gala memes on her, she took to social media and said that she didn't even go to Met Gala still so many memes have been made on her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Urfi Javed reacts to Met Gala memes on her, says 'mai toh gayi bhi nahi....'
File Photo

Social media queen Urfi Javed, who is known for her fashion sense, gave it back to the trolls who targeted the actress for her dressing sense and said ‘iska Met Gala daily hota hai'. Urfi took to social media and gave a message to the people who trolled her.

Urfi wrote, “Mai Met Gala gayi bhi nahi tab bhi itne Met Gala memes ban gaye mere upar yar (I didn't even go to Met Gala, still so many Met Gala memes have been made on me man).

Take a look:

Urfi Javed is known for wearing bizarre and strange outfits, which she designs herself. The actress, who has appeared in reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla X4, is often brutally trolled for trying to gain attention through her outlandish clothes.

Urfi, who made her acting debut with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, was spotted in Khar, Mumbai on Tuesday night. She wore a dark green cut-out bodycon dress laced up from both sides as she happily posed for the paparazzi. Her video, shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram, has netizens sharing their hilarious reactions to her latest bizarre outfit.

One Instagram user wrote, "iska Met Gala daily hota hai (She has her Met Gala daily)", reacting to the annual fundraiser fashion event which happened on May 1 in New York City. Another comment read, "Why don't you go to Met Gala", asking her to show her fashionable side at the invite only-event where multiple celebrities and socialities walk the red carpet in their designer clothes.

Urfi Javed is gradually making inroads into the Indian fashion industry. She recently posed for the ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani in a bold Ken Ferns outfit. She also did a photoshoot with Dirty magazine where she wore outfits designed by multiple famous designers including Anamika Khanna and Anaita Shroff Adajania among others.

The actress has also collaborated with the famous fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in their beautiful clothes. While working with them, Urfi also shared how no designers wanted to work with her at one point as she stated, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own."

READ | Urfi Javed slammed for new topless shoot, barely covering herself with hair: 'Being naked on camera is not talent'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Go First airline files for insolvency, cancels all flights on May 3 and 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.