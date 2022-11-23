Urfi Javed promotes Abu Dhabi T10 League in her signature style

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

On Wednesday, Urfi Javed dropped a reel in which she can be seen promoting Abu Dhabi T10 League in her own style. In the video, she can be seen wearing green shorts and a sports bra.

Social media users reacted to Urfi Javed's reel, one of them wrote, "repeating 'aaj dhang ke kapde pehen ke aayi hai'," the second one said, "Seriously maine is k video dekha to lga kahi ye jis tarah se TV remote ko uthaya mujhe laga kahi ye tv remote se to kapde nhi banane wali Hai thanku bhagwan ye din nahi dikhane ke liye." The third person commented, "Aaj jakr aap bohot acchi lagi ho."

Earlier, the actress dropped her gorgeous photos in a yellow outfit. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Mujhe nahi pata hai !! Mujhse mat poocho na !" However, her photo didn't go well with social media users. One of them wrote, " Ye jo aap kapdo ki invension krke pehnti ho na isse hmare yaha koi pocha v na banae...pure k pura nangapan pr aa chuki ho... Thoda to saram kro... Kuch din bad pura nanga ho ka glass lga lena ..sab kuch dikhaogi tb na followers badhenge.... If you are talking about broad-minded personality.... So let me tell u one thing baby... By doing these kind of cheapest fashion you can't be an example of broad-minded personality... You are doing extremely wrong..... Just shame on you..."

The second one said, "Aap fashion designer ho toh toh kuch fashion ke upor design karo yeh kya glass ka tukda leke paint karke hide kar rahi ho yeh koiyi fashion hai." The third one said, "Is baar koi nahi bolega ki dhang ke kapde nahi pehne kyoki is baar to kapde hi nahi pehne."

Currently, the actress is seen in Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone, Arjun Bijlani and other contestants. In the last episode, Javed called Sakshi Dwivedi bi***y and said that she gets bi***y vibes from here. Although Javed, didn't want to hurt her feelings, but Sakshi took it personally, and later she took her revenge. In the same episode, Sakshi got her chance to vent her anger and mocked Urfi's personality. She said that Urfi is short-heightened, and she purposely wears long heels to hide it. Yesterday, Urfi shared the clip on her insta and tagged Sakshi by saying, "@sakshidwivediofficial you're a b***h"