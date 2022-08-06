Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Urfi Javed praises Panchayat actress Neena Gupta, calls her 'savage'

Urfi Javed said she loves Panchayat actress Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in the viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

Urfi Javed praises Panchayat actress Neena Gupta, calls her 'savage'
Credit: Urfi Javed-Neena Gupta/Instagram

Be it her clothes or controversial statements, paps’ favourite television actress Urfi Javed never fails to grab attention. Recently, she was seen wearing a yellow bold outfit and posing for the cameras.

Recently, on being asked about Panchayat star Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba, the actress said, “I love Masaba, so sweet of her. In fact I love her mother too. I feel like her mother is savage.” The video is going viral on social media. One of them wrote, “I love too masaba.” The second one mentioned, “And the best dramebaaz award goes to?”

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh broke the internet after pictures from his nude photoshoot gone viral. The photos circulated on social media even before he posted them, netzines slammed the actor for posing nude for a magazine.

However, there were a few people who supported Ranveer Singh. They cited Urfi Jave’s example and said if her semi-nude photos are not considered ad obscene, then why Ranveer’s pictures have been criticised. After this, Urfi Javed took to Instagram and slammed social media users for comparing her pics with Ranveer Singh’s nude photos.

Urfi shared a screenshot in which a social media user was showing support to Ranveer Singh. The screenshot read, “If this photoshoot is hurting sentiments then why these photoshoots of Urfi Javed is not hurting sentiments??? If something is wrong for one gender then it should be declared wrong for other gender too.”

Urfi responded by saying, “People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here, I've been trolled mercilessly, Slut shamed, given rape threats, death threats for everything and anything. Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me, I've endured my part of abuses, trolling and what not. If a stupid Ngo decides to file a case against Ranveer, why y'all taking it out on me? This again shows the hypocrisy. Sick my ****.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.