Urfi Javed poses with Javed Akhtar, jokes 'finally met my grandfather'

Social media sensation Urfi Javed never fails to make headlines, she is known for her unique fashion sense. She never fails to impress fans with her social media posts and captions. In her new photo, she can be seen posing with Javed Akhtar.

Sharing the photo, Urfi Javed jokingly called Javed Akhtar ‘her grandfather’. She wrote, “Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies, but he did not refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I am in awe.” She also dropped hearts, laughing emojis while sharing the photos.

Urfi's fashion statements have earned her praise, criticism, and even legal action. Last week, politician Chitra Wagh filed a police complaint against Urfi over her dressing sense.

Since then, Urfi spotted wearing decent clothes in her public appearance. Javed was also spotted wearing woolen clothes, and a majority of netizens called it the aftermath of the police complaint. However, Urfi has finally broken the silence that why she chose to wear such outfits. In a series of Instagram stories, Urfi stated, "I am allergic to clothes."

In her first story, Urfi shared a photo of her legs, filled with moles, and asked, "anyone gets these allergies in winters?" with options of Yes and No. Later, she shared another video of her legs and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes." Urfi posted a video in which, she said, "So now you guys know right that why I don't wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So that's why main itna nangi rehti hoon (So that's why I prefer being nude)."

