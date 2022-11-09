Urfi Javed poses in bold outfit, netizens say 'underwear pehen k kaun restaurant...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Social media sensation Urfi Javed never fails to make headlines with her bold style statement. On Wednesday, she stepped out in a white bold which looked more like a monokini. In no time, her video went viral and netizens started reacting to it.

Netizens trolled the actress for wearing revealing outfits while posing for the paps. One of them wrote, “This is not fashion at all, it’s nudity.” The second one said, “Ye to such mai pagal ho gayi hai shame on u.” The third person commented, “Underwear pehan k kon restaurant mai khana khane aata hai.” The fifth one said, “Shii yaar road pe aise kapde pehan ke kyu bhai.” The sixth one said. “Doesn't she have a family that rejects this behavior?” The sixth person commented, “This is swimsuit and just putting some accessories on it will make this an outfit? what’s with people.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed left Salman Khan speechless. The internet sensation called him a 'beautiful man' and she's finding it hard to believe that the Dabangg star is 56 years old.

A few days ago, Khan acknowledged ace boxer Nikhat Zareen's admiration for him and danced with the champion on the much-celebrated song Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya. Apart from wooing Zareen, and other netizens, his timeless charm even impressed Urfi. The Bigg Boss OTT star heaped praises on Khan's look in the recent viral video and wrote, "No way this guy is 56. I wasn't much of Salman Khan fan while growing up, but like 7-8 years back I watched Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and I went crazy crazy. Like he's so beautiful man! look at him."

Speaking about Urfi Javed, the internet sensation will next be seen in the reality-show Splitsvilla X4. In the promo shared by MTV India, we get to see the basic premise of the show. 10 girls and 10 boys living on two islands will discover love through various tests and challenges. Only one duo will claim the throne and become the ultimate winner of the show. Spilitsvilla X4 will start from 12th November, every Sat & Sun at 7 PM.

Earlier, Urfi shared two photos on her profile in which she is posing topless, wearing loose fit pants. While sharing these photos, Urfi called herself, "Shameless but pretty," and shared her two cents on trolling and body shaming. Javed captioned these photos by saying, "Shameless but pretty. Also, the definition of decency , vulgarity differs from person to person . For some people it’s showing kegs, for some it’s wearing bikini, for some it’s just Uorfi Javed . So I decided to not listen to anyone. Be my own judge. If what I put or don’t put on my body bothers you, go f*ck yourself!"