Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Urfi Javed poses in bold outfit, netizens say 'underwear pehen k kaun restaurant...'

Urfi Javed donned a bold outfit as she stepped out in a white 'swimsuit'. Netizens trolled her for wearing a bold outfit while posing for paps.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Urfi Javed poses in bold outfit, netizens say 'underwear pehen k kaun restaurant...'
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Social media sensation Urfi Javed never fails to make headlines with her bold style statement. On Wednesday, she stepped out in a white bold which looked more like a monokini. In no time, her video went viral and netizens started reacting to it.

Netizens trolled the actress for wearing revealing outfits while posing for the paps. One of them wrote, “This is not fashion at all, it’s nudity.” The second one said, “Ye to such mai pagal ho gayi hai shame on u.” The third person commented, “Underwear pehan k kon restaurant mai khana khane aata hai.” The fifth one said, “Shii yaar road pe aise kapde pehan ke kyu bhai.” The sixth one said. “Doesn't she have a family that rejects this behavior?” The sixth person commented, “This is swimsuit and just putting some accessories on it will make this an outfit? what’s with people.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed left Salman Khan speechless. The internet sensation called him a 'beautiful man' and she's finding it hard to believe that the Dabangg star is 56 years old. 

A few days ago, Khan acknowledged ace boxer Nikhat Zareen's admiration for him and danced with the champion on the much-celebrated song Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya. Apart from wooing Zareen, and other netizens, his timeless charm even impressed Urfi. The Bigg Boss OTT star heaped praises on Khan's look in the recent viral video and wrote, "No way this guy is 56. I wasn't much of Salman Khan fan while growing up, but like 7-8 years back I watched Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and I went crazy crazy. Like he's so beautiful man! look at him." 

READ: Urfi Javed covers herself with bandages, netizens ask 'doctors kya use karenge ab'

Speaking about Urfi Javed, the internet sensation will next be seen in the reality-show Splitsvilla X4. In the promo shared by MTV India, we get to see the basic premise of the show. 10 girls and 10 boys living on two islands will discover love through various tests and challenges. Only one duo will claim the throne and become the ultimate winner of the show. Spilitsvilla X4 will start from 12th November, every Sat & Sun at 7 PM.

Earlier, Urfi shared two photos on her profile in which she is posing topless, wearing loose fit pants. While sharing these photos, Urfi called herself, "Shameless but pretty," and shared her two cents on trolling and body shaming. Javed captioned these photos by saying, "Shameless but pretty. Also, the definition of decency , vulgarity differs from person to person . For some people it’s showing kegs, for some it’s wearing bikini, for some it’s just Uorfi Javed . So I decided to not listen to anyone. Be my own judge. If what I put or don’t put on my body bothers you, go f*ck yourself!"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.