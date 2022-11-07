'Urfi Javed pagla gayi hai kya': Comedian Sunil Pal accuses actress of spoiling community's image

Credit: Urfi Javed-Sunil Pal/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed, who has been ruling the headlines ever since she Bigg Boss OTT in 2020 due to her unique style statement, has always been vocal about everything. Recently, comedian Sunil Pal slammed her for her clothes and called her paagal.

He shared a video in which he can be heard saying, “ye Urfi Javed pagla gayi h kya(Is Urfi Javed out of her mind?) I would like to thank the woman who complained against Uorfi. I think Urfi wants to do something so that she can come into the discussion. Even if it’s illegal. Wearing less clothes, took the name Urfi Javed. I don’t like the way she is playing with our holy Muslim name.”

Sunil Pal further added, “I think everyone should come together and explain to that sister. Don’t punish him, tell him that son, work hard. Work, learn. By performing this body, you can get success for two to four days by performing the organ, but you are not going to get any peak from it. But it seems to me that this is what she wanted. Because there was discussion, so deliberately used to wear less clothes. She used to be nude to be in the news. I understand that she has come with a very wrong intention to earn her name in this profession. Whatever your circumstances may have been. You could work hard. Many girls have come forward by working hard. You don’t do urfi like this. You want to eat barfi with such sloppiness or it can’t happen. So brother, improve yourself, work hard. Thank the sister who complained against you that you have got a little name. As a brother, I will tell you that if Urfi goes out on the road, then wear clothes. Sister wears clothes, flowing is a shame a woman’s jewel. Got it. All the best.”

Earlier, Urfi Javed gave a befitting reply to trolls by posting bold photos of herself. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Shameless but pretty. Also, the definition of decency, vulgarity differs from person to person. For some people it’s showing kegs , for some it’s wearing bikini, for some it’s just Uorfi Javed. So I decided to not listen to anyone. Be my own judge. If what I put or don’t put on my body bothers you, go f*ck yourself!”