Urfi Javed mocks Ashneer Grover for alleged fraud of Rs 81 crore, says 'inka core hai crore ka fraud karna'

Ashneer Grover

When someone messes with Urfi Javed, she goes all guns blazing against the person. On Thursday, Urfi shared a reel where famous entrepreneur Ashneer Grover was talking about celebrities who’re enjoying fame without any ‘core.’

In the video, Ashneer was the guest on a discussion programme, and he was sharing thoughts about celebrities, whose fame is worthless. Grover named Urfi Javed and called her a celebrity who’s just famous because of her fashion statements. He mocked Urfi’s dressing sense by saying, “Kaun bandi hai woh Urfi Javed, kya naam hai uska. Celebrity toh woh bhi hai. Kabhi woh jeans neeche phene ki jagah upar phen ke aa jayegi. Toh uska koi matlab nahi hai (Urfi Javed is also a celebrity, she carries jeans as a top, so her fame doesn’t have a value).” Urfi came across this clip, shared it on her Instagram, and wrote, “Next story me aapka core dikhate hai duniya ko (I will show your core in the next Insta story).”

Here’s Urfi’s story on Ashneer Grover

A few moments later, Urfi shared a news creative from Viral Bhayani's page, reporting about an FIR filed against Ashneer and his wife, Madhu Grover Jain in an alleged multi-crore fraud case involving BharatPe company. Sharing the image, Urfi mocked him by writing, “Or inka ‘core’ hai ‘crore’ ka fraud karna. Tabhi toh yeh celebrity hai (And his core is having fraud of crores. That’s why he is a celebrity).”

Here’s Urfi mocking Ashneer Grover

For the unversed, BharatPe had filed a complaint against Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Grover Jain with the Delhi Police in 2022, alleging an Rs 81 crore fraud, criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, cheating, forgery and destruction of evidence, leading to a major rap sheet for the former BharatPe MD.

Further, the company also filed a civil suit against Grover and his family members in Delhi High Court seeking the recovery of Rs 88 crore in damages from all the accused, using various sections. Further, a claim was also filed in Singapore to prevent him from using the founder tag in BharatPe.







