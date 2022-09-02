Urfi Javed makes crop top with plastic food film, video goes viral

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, whose name she is now spelling as Uorfi Javed, has been taking the spotlight with her fashion choices. She is not afraid to make daring fashion decisions, therefore this is nothing new for her.

The actor is renowned for her distinctive sense of style and for creating outfits from wires, stones, or sacks. Her cotton candy clothing also attracted a lot of attention. But despite the trolling that comes with each dress selection, she continues to experiment with fashion. The 24-year-old actress was spotted taking things a step further a few days ago as she posed topless.

In a video that Urfi released on Friday (September 2), she is seen covering her bust with plastic flowers while wearing a top made of transparent food foil. She completed her ensemble with heels and a pair of jeans.

Urfi Javed recently filed a complaint against a man Obode Afridi and accused him of harassing, blackmailing and threatening her on WhatsApp. In her complaint, the actress mentioned that she is being harassed for two years.

The actress has now shared photos of Mumbai police arresting the man. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Good news! This man who molested me is finally behind bars. Thank you very much Mumbai Police.”

Urfi Javed's unique fashion statements have impressed Ranveer Singh, and he applauded her confidence in carrying such strange outfits. Recently on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan asked Singh and Alia Bhatt which celebrity repeating clothing would be their worst nightmare,’ Ranveer named Urfi Javed. He also mentioned that she is a fashion icon. Urfi Javed has also reacted to Ranveer’s response. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I don’t know how to react! But Ranveer Singh you are sweet!”

Also read: Urfi Javed shares her sister Dolly's photo in bold dress, asks netizens if she’s ‘hot or very hot'

Uorfi has been in a number of TV series since her Bigg Boss OTT stint. She is well known for playing Avni in the film Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also appeared in ALT Balaji's Puncch Beat Season 2 as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Uorfi portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus' Chandra Nandini from 2016 to 2017. In 2018, she portrayed Kamini Joshi in Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie on SAB TV. Uorfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.