Urfi Javed makes controversial style statement carrying Bhagavad Gita in hand - Watch viral video

Urfi Javed always grabs headlines with her weird fashion choices and often gets trolled for the same. She has invited controversy again with her latest airport look. She was spotted in a white casual tee at the airport on Monday 10 January.

The casual tee that Urfi wore had an amusing statement written on it that read, "Not Javed Akhtar's Granddaughter". But what caught everyone's attention was the book Urfi was carrying in her hand - Bhagavad Gita.

Netizens were amused by her latest look as she is often spotted in revealing clothes. While one wrote "Aaj isne pure kapde kese pehene hain", the other commented, "Khushi iss baat ki hui aaj body cover hai". A netizen claimed that its the effect of the holy book that she has in her hand as she wrote, "Iske haath mein Bhagwat Geeta aate hi badal gayi". Another person even made a comment about her claim of not being related to the great lyricist Javed Akhtar as he wrote, "You can’t be his granddaughter anyway. They are one of the respectable family in Bollywood."

Claiming that Urfi is not giving respect to the holy book, the television actress was massively trolled with comments such as, "Respect nahi hai holy book ki, holy book heart ke aage hona chahiye aur isey dekho, kahan kahan laga rakha hai", "Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta padhne ke liye hai, naa ki photo khichane ke liye."

In a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, Urfi had stated that she is currently reading the holy book. She had said, "I am reading the Bhagavad Gita right now. I just want to know more about that religion (Hinduism). I am more interested in the logical part of it. I hate extremism, so I just want to extract the good part of the holy book.”