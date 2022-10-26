Urfi Javed makes an outfit from audio cassette reels, leaves netizens baffled

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is known for carrying the strangest outfits with sheer confidence. You might agree to disagree, but this is a fact that when it comes to fashion, Urfi is creative.

The Bigg Boss OTT star is back, and this time, she has made an outfit from audio cassette reels. In the latest video shared by Javed, the actress is shown toggling with a cassette, and she got an idea for her new outfit. Later, Urfi appears with her new outfit, made out of reels.

Let's take a look at it

Urfi's latest creation baffled the internet. A certain section of netizens praised Urfi's unique fashion sense. Actress Ridhima Pandit wrote, "Too cool." Naaz Joshi wrote, "This is creative yet cool."As I designer i liked much her creations. nice urfi." One of the users wrote, "You have raised the temperature" Another user called her, "Fashion icon."

While there were others who panned her look. A user wrote, "Kuch toh dustbin mai daal diya kro." Another user wrote, "Bhes ki aakh kitna dimag h re baba." A netizen asked her to make an outfit out of condoms, "Mam Condom ka dress bnake pehno plz followers aag ki trah bdege." One of the netizens added, "Music tape ka galat istemal." Another netizen added, "Fir se suru ho gai."

READ: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for going topless while wishing Diwali, netizens say 'hadh hai'

A few days ago, the internet sensation Uorfi Javed, who is renowned for her distinctive sense of style, has also sent her well wishes via social media, but with a twist. In order to convey her Diwali greetings, Uorfi, who is known for experimenting with her clothing, went topless and wore only a long skirt.

Uorfi is seen covering her modesty with her hand. She can be seen gorging on a laddoo with her opposite hand. Uorfi complemented her long red skirt with dangler earrings and left her hair loose. The TV actor wore basic makeup along with a nude lip colour. In order to give the video a Diwali vibe, the actress can be seen posing while lying on a crimson couch with a table lit by earthen diyas.