Urfi Javed looks embarrassed while getting papped in green sweatshirt, netizens call it 'police complaint ka kamaal'

Urfi Javed

It seems like Urfi Javed is affected by the numerous complaints and FIRs against her. Known for making public appearances in strange outfits, Urfi has been controversies' favourite child. Even politician Chitra Wagh has filed a police complaint against her and demanded action against Urfi over her 'obscene' fashion sense.

Usually, Urfi posed for paps with sheer pride, and she even used to flaunt her latest creation in fashion before paparazzi. But, last night media was surprisingly shocked to see Urfi wearing a green full-hands tee. Javed was papped last night outside a cafe, but she wasn't ready for the media attention. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, a puzzled Urfi tries to make her way towards the eatery, and she was even asking paps to step aside and make way for her. Even while siting in the cafe, Urfi looked disinterested in posing for paps.

Check out the video

As soon as the video got circulated, several netizens were astonished by Urfi's OOTD. Many netizens do feel that Chitra's complaint has made some effect on Urfi. A user wrote, "Embarrassed because she’s wearing clothes." Another user wrote, "It is damn clear she is afraid regarding police complaint." One of the users added, "Ab acchi lg rhi ho urfi ji jab pure kpde me acchi dikhti ho toh woh sb kyu phn ke ghumti ho aap."

A netizen stated, "Arey she is fully covered so that's y she is shying away... Let her come in her original look, she will herself give a shout out to all the cameramen to come & capture her." Another netizen added, "Kapde pehen k itna sharma rahi hai jitna kapde utaar k nahin sharmati." One of the netizens added, "Ye Bina kapdo k hi pehchani jayegi." One of the netizens thanked the recent complaint logged on her, and wrote, "thanx to recent case,she is in full dress." Urfi is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14.