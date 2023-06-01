Urfi Javed leaves fans stunned as she steps out in ‘normal outfit’: ‘Kapde sudhar rahe hai…’

Urfi Javed stuns fans as she steps out in 'normal outfit'

Urfi Javed rose to fame after her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actress enjoys a huge following on social media and is often trolled for her bizarre fashion look. However, this time the actress left her fans stunned as she stepped out in a 'normal outfit’.

On Wednesday, Viral Bhayani posted a video capturing Urfi Javed stepping out for a shoot. The actress was seen wearing a red halter-neck top with black shorts and tied her hair in a high ponytail. The actress completed her look with a pair of pink heels and was heard asking the paps for tea.

Netizens were left stunned as they saw Urfi Javed in ‘normal clothes’ expressed their views in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Kapde sudhar rahe hai.” Another wrote, “normal outfit for once.” Another said, “Urfi in a parallel universe.” Another user commented, “nice outfit.”

Urfi Javed recently grabbed attention when she stepped out in a jacket made with teddies and even Neha Dhupia expressed her wish to have one. The actress is also quite vocal about her thoughts on social media and recently grabbed headlines when she slammed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for criticizing ‘costume slaves’ for helping Aishwarya Rai with her dress at Cannes Film Festival. The actress wrote, “Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye this! (I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate? it looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie).”

Urfi Javed made her television debut with the popular television show Tedi Medi Family and later went on to star in many television shows like Chandra Nandani, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and more, however, she rose to fame after her stint in the reality game show Bigg Boss OTT. Though the actress was the first person to get evicted from the house, she grabbed attention with her looks.

Read 'Chudail ke baal...': Urfi Javed's outfit made with hair extensions baffles netizens, actress brutally trolled