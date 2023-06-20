Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Urfi Javed leaves fans impressed with her new ‘innovative’ outfit made of handbag: ‘This is brilliant’

Urfi Javed leaves fans stunned with her new 'innovative, creative' outfit made of brown handbag.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Urfi Javed leaves fans impressed with her new ‘innovative’ outfit made of handbag: ‘This is brilliant’
Urfi Javed makes outfit from handbag

Urfi Javed who is known for her unique yet bizarre fashion sense, recently, impressed fans with her ‘innovative’ outfit made with a handbag and fans can’t stop appreciating the actress for her creativity. 

On Monday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and stunned fans as she dropped a video in a new ‘innovative’ outfit. The video opens with the actress posing with a brown leather handbag and later transforms it into a dress. The actress makes a two-piece dress, top, and skirt with the bag and captioned the video, “I made a dress from a bag !! This outfit is so so bomb! I can't at times !!
Can't wait to wear this at some partyyyyy!” and added the song Makeba to the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed left everyone stunned with her new outfit and the fans couldn’t stop praising the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Now this is awesomely innovative.” Another wrote, “It’s quite cool actually.” Another fan commented, “Wow what a creative girl.” Another wrote, “This is brilliant.” Another comment read, “Incredible Urfi.” 

Urfi Javed is quite active on social media and often grabs attention for her outfits. The actress enjoys a huge fan following with 4.2 M followers on Instagram. She keeps sharing her DIY outfits with her fans on social media and garners positive as well as negative attention for her look. 

In an interview with ETimes, Urfi Javed opened up on her bizarre fashion sense and said, “Everyone likes to dress up, put on make-up and look their best. Whatever I do, I do for myself because all of us want to look and feel good. And if people get provoked by a dress, then there is a problem there... they need help!”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed made her debut with the popular television show Tedi Medi Family. The actress then starred in many television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dayaan, Meri Durga, Chandra Nandhini, and more. The actress also participated in the reality game show Bigg Boss OTT. Although she was the first contestant to be evicted from the house, she grabbed the attention of the audience and rose to fame with her stint on the show. The actress was then also featured in Splitsvilla XI as a mischief maker.

Read 'Urfi green tea aadat bigad lo': Urfi Javed makes outfit from green tea bags, netizens drop hilarious comments

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai shocker: Man kills girlfriend in moving autorickshaw, tries to end his life
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.