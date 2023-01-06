Urfi Javed laughs hysterically after getting proposed to by fan, netizens say 'ek FIR ne isse kapde phena diye'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has certainly left a mark among netizens. With her strange, unique outfits and outspoken attitude, Urofi has won loyal fans. The Bigg Boss OTT contestants witnessed one such loyal admirer who went on to propose to Urfi.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Urfi met her fan at the airport. The young boy had even asked his subordinate to capture the special moment. As soon as Urfi arrived, the fan went down to his knees and proposed to her with a red rose. Urfi acknowledged the gesture by accepting the rose and laughed hysterically. As soon as the fan got up on his knees, Urfi said that she accepted the rose 'as a sister' and this was a mic-drop moment by Urfi.

Watch the video

Like the usual drill, Urfi's video got some hilarious reactions from netizens. A user noted that Urfi was wearing proper clothes, and asked, "Aj full dress main kyu?" Another user added. "Ek FIR. Ne urfi ko kapde pehnate kr dia." One of the user stated, "True fan hai....video banna ne bol ke drama kiya." A netizen stated, "Does she even travel somewhere or just return from the airport..post posing." Another netizen wrote, "Paise de kar urfi ne karwaya h ye ladke ke muh se pata lat raha h uncomfortable ho raha woh jaise zabardasti koi karwa raha ho." One of the netizen added, "In poore clothes mein bhi bewakoof lag rahi hai.....in short, whether she's naked or fully dressed, she don't has a dressing sense."

Yesterday, the paps asked the television actress if she has any message for her fans who love her. Urfi gave a hilarious reply saying, "Pyaar ka toh pata nahi par mera nanga naach continue rahega (I don't know about love, but my 'nanga naach' will continue)". Though not indirectly, but Urfi has once again slammed those who celebrated the recent FIR lodged against her by Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai' with her reply.