Urfi Javed's latest bizarre fashion sees her wearing metal grill, netizens call it ‘Tihar Jail’s new uniform’

Urfi Javed's latest bizarre fashion sees her wearing metal grill

Urfi Javed popularly known for her bizarre fashion sense, often leaves netizens astonished with her new outfits. Recently, the actress was spotted wearing a grill as a top that left netizens in splits.

On Tuesday, Viral Bhayani posted a video wherein Urfi Javed could be seen going for a shoot. The Bigg Boss OTT fame was seen wearing a black grill along with a black bralette which she paired with black joggers. The video went viral in no time. Urfi was heard saying in the video, “Kya mujhe jail before. Mai apni jail apne saath leke ghumti hoon.”

Netizens were stunned to see her new outfit and joked about it in the comment section. One of the comments read, “It’s actually a good idea for police protection, their one hand will be free during riots.” Another commented, “This is Tihar jail’s new uniform.” Another commented, “Urfi is looking like Pakistani rangers.” Another wrote, “looks like police shield against stones.” Another commented, “Stone-proof dress.”

Urfi Javed recently grabbed headlines when she claimed that she was invited and then disinvited at the last minute at an event and said that event organizers blamed Madhuri Dixit for her being dropped last minute. She wrote on her Instagram, “Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me a team that I'm no more invited - when we asked them the reason they said I'm not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason),”

She added, “Bhai Mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k liye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed is a popular model and actress best known for her appearance in Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT and Splitsvilla XI. She made her television debut in 2017 with the show Bade Bhaiyya ki Dulhania and after that featured in shows like Meri Durga, Chandra Nandini, and Jiji Maa among others.

