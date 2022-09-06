Urfi Javed lashes out at paps for commenting on her clothes, says 'mere kapdo par aaj ke baad...'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Tuesday, television actress Urfi Javed, who is known for her fashion statement, lashed out at paps for commenting on her clothes. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

The clip has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Urfi Javed pissed of when someone from Media commented that she wore proper clothes at Jhalak event.”

Urfi can be heard saying, “guys, I am not coming for this. Please, tumhe agar kapdo par comment karna hain aa toh apni girlfriend aur apni maa bhen ke ghar pe jaake kro. Mere kapdo par koi comment nahi karega aaj ke baad. One more comment from anyone of you, then I will…me aaj ke baad…I will not. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back”

She added, “Jab me Jhalak par aayi thi, tum me se hi koi comment karr rha tha ki ye aaj dhang ke kapde pehn kar aayi hai.” She then showed a video and asked, “Whose voice this?” For the unversed, Urfi recently attended Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash, she was looking beautiful in sexy blue dress.

Urfi’s ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat is also the part of the dance reality show. Recently Urfi was asked to share a beauty secret for glowing skin, and Urfi's reply hinted at an indirect dig at her ex-beau Paras Kalnawat. It seemed like Urfi called Paras 'toxic'

Recently, Urfi conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram. One of her followers asked the share a hack for glowing skin, apart from drinking plenty of water. Javed replied to the query by stating, "Date a toxic man. Jitna zyada toxic ladka utna aap rouoge, aur rone ka baad ka jo glow hota hai who aur kahi aa hie nahi sakta.”

Earlier in August, Paras was in the news for being ousted from the popular show Anupamaa. As per the makers, the actor has been shown the exit door for breaching the contract and saying yes to Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. However, he has also shared his views and stated that he was unhappy with the show. During an interaction with India Forums, Paras even shared his views on ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed's comments on him. For the unversed, Urfi and Paras dated for a brief moment, and they parted their ways soon. The duo was also seen in the show Meri Durga.