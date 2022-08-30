‘Urfi Javed ko media me laane waali main hu,’ says Rakhi Sawant

Credit: Rakhi Sawant-Urfi Javed/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed often make headlines for various reasons. Urfi Javed, who is known for her unique style, is a fashionista for many. The actress was recently praised by Ranveer Singh when he appeared at Koffee with Karan 7.

On Sonday, Rakhi Sawant talked about her friend Urfi and said, “Urfi ko media me laane waali me hu, usse pehle media me kahan thi vo. Meri hi cheli hai, she is following my foot steps and is doing good in her career. She is new fashion icon and is being praised by Ranveer Singh also.”

Netzines reacted to her statement. One of them wrote, “Sahe lapet kr maari hai mazak mazak me.” The second one said, “Haha , i just love this girl, pyaar se bezti krti h bnde ko feel b na ho.” Another said, “o rakhi......ky dhoya he urafi.” The fourth one mentioned, “Jalne lagi ab ye.... Poora lime light urfi le ja rahi hai isliye.”

Rakhi also talked about Sonali Phogat’s mysterious death and her accused PA Sudhir Sangwan. She said, "Dekhiye jab mujhe pata chla tha toh day 1 se mujhe murder hi lag rha tha. Sonali ji ka murder hi hua hai. Bigg Boss me bhaut accha waqt bitaya hai mene. Unki jaan thi unki beti aur jo unke PA the vo taklu, she used to tell us that she was in love with hism (her PA Sudhir Sangwan). And Vo PA bhi the aur dost bhi the, ab vo nahi hai toh mujhe batana accha bhi nahi lagta. Bhaut galat baat hai, heart attack unko aaya hi nahi. Abhi kya hai vo CBI and police dekhek."

She further said, "I saw the video, her clothes were also removed. I was so shocked, but I wan in Dubai. She loved her daughter like anything, I was in trauma. I request BJP to please take action against the people who murdered her. Uss takle ne (Sudhir Sangwan) ne unki beti ko anaath kar dia. Mujhe day 1 se uspe shak tha, me 10 baar usse mili hu. Jitni baar dekhti thi utni baar gussa aata tha. I used to ask Sonali Phogath who is he. She told her nothing, he is my PA and we like each other. Uski shakal se mujhe vo criminal lagta tha, aaj vo sach hogya. I am feeling so sad."