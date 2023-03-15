Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

‘Urfi Javed kam thi kya’: Nia Sharma brutally trolled as she steps out in white body suit and denims

Netizens trolled Nia Sharma for her outfit after her video went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:32 PM IST

‘Urfi Javed kam thi kya’: Nia Sharma brutally trolled as she steps out in white body suit and denims
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television actress Nia Sharma, on Wednesday, was spotted in a white body suit teamed up with denims. The video of her is now going viral on social media and netizens are trolling the actress for her outfit.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. As soon as the video got posted, social media users started comparing her with Urfi. One of them wrote, “Yeh aa gyi urfi ke behen.”  The second one said, “Ye ek aur aayi hai Urfi ki Amma... Senseless Fashion Icons..” The third one said, “aha kitna pressure padhta hoga na.”  The fourth person commented, “Urfi Javed kam thi, ki tum bhi shuru ho gayi, sharm karo.” The fifth one said, “Swiming krte krte urgent jana hoga to jeans pehel li uske upr kuch din pehle disha patani bhi aese hi gyi thi.”

The sixth person commented, “Urfi bane bade ho sab barfi hi ban jaoo.” The seventh one said, “Madam acting karne ke liye Mumbai aae ho, ye atpatang kapde pahanna apne aapke sath ma baap ko dushit karna.” The eight one said, “Isko bhi urfi vala rog lag gaya h.”  Another person commented, “lagta hai ye Urfi dwara inspired ho gayi.”

Nia has always been vocal about her thoughts from the beginning. She always speaks her heart, no matter what. Earlier, Nia Sharma talked about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making ‘naked’ public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’  Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, “Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends.”

Read|'Nepotism tha, hai and rahega,' says Sonu Sood

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
Nysa Devgan stuns in red lehenga in new photoshoot, netizens call her 'clone of mom Kajol'; see pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS PO Result 2023 to fill over 8400 vacancies declared: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.