‘Urfi Javed kam thi kya’: Nia Sharma brutally trolled as she steps out in white body suit and denims

Television actress Nia Sharma, on Wednesday, was spotted in a white body suit teamed up with denims. The video of her is now going viral on social media and netizens are trolling the actress for her outfit.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. As soon as the video got posted, social media users started comparing her with Urfi. One of them wrote, “Yeh aa gyi urfi ke behen.” The second one said, “Ye ek aur aayi hai Urfi ki Amma... Senseless Fashion Icons..” The third one said, “aha kitna pressure padhta hoga na.” The fourth person commented, “Urfi Javed kam thi, ki tum bhi shuru ho gayi, sharm karo.” The fifth one said, “Swiming krte krte urgent jana hoga to jeans pehel li uske upr kuch din pehle disha patani bhi aese hi gyi thi.”

The sixth person commented, “Urfi bane bade ho sab barfi hi ban jaoo.” The seventh one said, “Madam acting karne ke liye Mumbai aae ho, ye atpatang kapde pahanna apne aapke sath ma baap ko dushit karna.” The eight one said, “Isko bhi urfi vala rog lag gaya h.” Another person commented, “lagta hai ye Urfi dwara inspired ho gayi.”

Nia has always been vocal about her thoughts from the beginning. She always speaks her heart, no matter what. Earlier, Nia Sharma talked about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making ‘naked’ public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, “Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends.”

