Urfi Javed isn't allowed to go UAE, Splitsvilla X4 star reacts saying 'I'm f****d'

Urfi Javed

As per the new guidelines, UAE authorities won't allow Indian passengers to visit the country with a single name. Effective from November 21, the authorities of the country have put an embargo on the entry of travellers with a single name. A post on the same issue was shared by an Instagram user, and Urfi Javed reacted to it.

The Bigg Boss OTT star's official name is Uorfi and after knowing the new guidelines, Urfi feels she's doomed. Urfi shared the post on her Instagram stories, and wrote, "So my official name is Uorfi, no surname, so now I am f****d."

Here's Urfi's post

Urfi shared a post that says, "As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE." The post further explains the guideline, and says, "According to the statement from the low-cost carrier, the authorities of UAE also said that however, passengers with a single name on passport and in possession of a residence permit or permanent visa shall be allowed to travel provided the same name is updated in "first name" and "surname" column."

Earlier, Urfi Javed disclosed that a man threatened to rape her on social media. She uploaded a screenshot of a user's story where he had posted the most recent video and in which she was featured prominently. The man used foul language and wrote inappropriate things. After Urfi shared that screenshot on her Instagram, the man uploaded a video apologising. On the work front, Urfi is currently slaying hard in Splitsvilla X4. Before that, she was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT.