Urfi Javed hits back at Kashmera Shah, other celebs who mocked her airport spotting, says 'ticket dikhau'

Urfi Javed is known for her 'unique' outfits and her frequent airport spottings. However, celebrities like Kashmira Shah mocked her media spotting near the international airport, and claimed that she never takes a flight, and goes to the location to get tapped.

Although Urfi had replied to such claims, and trolled back the celebs, she gave another befitting reply to such claims. In the latest video, Urfi was spotted near the airport, and while posing for the paps, she requested them to keep filming her until she goes inside. Javed had a quick conversation with the paparazzi, and the paps expressed that they missed her at the airport. Urfi said, "Ticket dikhkau kya?" The actress continued, "Aaj tum log mere andar jaane tak shoot karoge... taaki logon ko pata chale ki main ghusi hoon.

On Saturday, Urfi stunned netizens with her latest outfit from her wardrobe. Whenever you think that Urfi Javed won't stun you further, she surprises you with her new gimmick. Urfi certainly knows how to keep her followers engaged. In her latest post, Urfi shared her new look, inspired by the flashy disco ball, covering her whole face and b**bs, with unbuttoned jeans. In the video, Urfi is showing her moves in the surprisingly flashy outfit, and captioned it saying, "Dard-e-Disco, ab is mein kya hair make up credit du."

As soon as Urfi posted the video, her followers and netizens got stunned by her look. There were people who appreciated Javed's look, and there were users who were making a mockery out of it. A user wrote, "I love this concept... It's super creative." While another user asserted, "Ab Dharti ka Vinaas Tah hai." One of the users wrote, "Sunny leoni ko bhi maaf kr ri." A netizen stated, "Oye... Raj Kundra."



