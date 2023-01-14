Urfi Javed hits back at comedian's 'passive aggressive' tweet for her, says 'you really are as sh*tty as your jokes'

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed gave a befitting reply to comedian Sahil Shah after he took an indirect dig at the actress. On Saturday, Sahil Shah retweeted Urfi Javed's tweet in which she shared a video of Sadhguru and wrote, “Someone go actually teach him about nature !”

Sharing her tweet, Sahil wrote, “You know it's a wild year when @uorfi_ makes more sense than this dude.” On Sunday, Urfi reacted to Sahil’s tweet and wrote, “Your statement is so passive-aggressive, so you’re judging me on the basis on my clothes ? You really are as sh*tty as your jokes.”



You really are as sh*tty as your jokes — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 13, 2023

Netizens also reacted to her tweet, one of them wrote, “No, its just the opposite. He is judging your clothes on the basis that you wear them.” The second one said, “I think her defence against anything from anyone at this point would be 'so you're judging me on the basis on my clothes'. Slut shaming should not even be an option here. She's just a clown. And I think that's what Sahil was directing at.” The third one said, “Most people do judge you for your appearances.. one of the reason celebs have a huge following. A thinking and verbose celeb is a rarity.”

Meanwhile, after the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha Chitra Wagh had filed a police complaint against Urfi Javed for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai', the television actress has also now filed a police complaint against the BJP leader after meeting the Maharashtra State Commission for Woman chairperson Rupali Chakankar.

On Friday, January 13, Urfi's lawyer Nitin Satpute said, according to The Times of India, “I have lodged a complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on the public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr.P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing a breach of peace in society by threatening on media)."

