Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Urfi Javed hits back at Chitra Wagh by posing in handcuffs, says 'wish granted'

Urfi Javed knows how to shut down naysayers. Here's her new dig at Chitra Wagh's police complaint.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Urfi Javed hits back at Chitra Wagh by posing in handcuffs, says 'wish granted'
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed took another dig at politician Chitra Wagh's police complaint against her. Urfi knows how to give it back. She's a pro at keeping it equal. After Chitra criticised Urfi's fashion choices, Javed has taken multiple digs at the former. In the latest, Urfi shared a video with something that Wagh has aspired for Urfi. 

On her Instagram, Urfi shared a video in which, she looks sizzling hot, wearing a bikini and handcuffs. Yes, handcuffs. Urfi shared the video with a jibe at her naysayers, and wrote, "Y’all really wanted to see me in handcuffs. Right? Wish granted." 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

As soon as Uofi dropped the video, netizens quickly praised her sarcasm and witty humour. A user called her 'queen of puns.' Another user wrote, "Fifty shades of Urfi." One of the users wrote, "Very hot gorgeous beautiful i love." Another user wrote, "Pure kapde bhi utar degi to bhi tu hot nahi lagegi to rehne de kyu drame karti hai (even if you strip down to nude, you won't look beautiful, why are you doing this drama)." A netizen wrote, "I'm just praising you...damn like you are so cool and good you don't care about of others. We are with you keep going..... And just focus on your fans." 

Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, filed a police complaint against the television actress, and social media sensation Urfi Javed for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai.' Now, Urfi has again taken a dig at Chitra and even mocked her political career. In a series of Instagram stories, she even shared her feeling about the hatred or backlash she's receiving from the political personality and stated that people are making her suicidal. 

On her Instagram, she wrote, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them But again hi I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f*****g reason."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.