Urfi Javed hits back at Chitra Wagh by posing in handcuffs, says 'wish granted'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed took another dig at politician Chitra Wagh's police complaint against her. Urfi knows how to give it back. She's a pro at keeping it equal. After Chitra criticised Urfi's fashion choices, Javed has taken multiple digs at the former. In the latest, Urfi shared a video with something that Wagh has aspired for Urfi.

On her Instagram, Urfi shared a video in which, she looks sizzling hot, wearing a bikini and handcuffs. Yes, handcuffs. Urfi shared the video with a jibe at her naysayers, and wrote, "Y’all really wanted to see me in handcuffs. Right? Wish granted."

Here's the video

As soon as Uofi dropped the video, netizens quickly praised her sarcasm and witty humour. A user called her 'queen of puns.' Another user wrote, "Fifty shades of Urfi." One of the users wrote, "Very hot gorgeous beautiful i love." Another user wrote, "Pure kapde bhi utar degi to bhi tu hot nahi lagegi to rehne de kyu drame karti hai (even if you strip down to nude, you won't look beautiful, why are you doing this drama)." A netizen wrote, "I'm just praising you...damn like you are so cool and good you don't care about of others. We are with you keep going..... And just focus on your fans."

Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, filed a police complaint against the television actress, and social media sensation Urfi Javed for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai.' Now, Urfi has again taken a dig at Chitra and even mocked her political career. In a series of Instagram stories, she even shared her feeling about the hatred or backlash she's receiving from the political personality and stated that people are making her suicidal.

On her Instagram, she wrote, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them But again hi I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f*****g reason."