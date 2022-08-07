Urfi Javed hits back at Chahatt Khanna for calling her fashion 'cheap show,' mocks actress' personal life

Urfi Javed- Chahatt Khanna

Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna got into an ugly war of words on social media. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai star first shared an image of Urfi on her Instagram and pointed out her 'unique' dressing sense. She called her fashion sense vulgar and also stated that she is sending the wrong message to the youth. This led to a spat, where Urfi mocked her personal life, ridiculed her two divorces, called her 'aunty' and she ended up getting blocked by Khanna.

Let's trace the spat from the beginning. Chahatt shared a recent image of Urfi and stated, "Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media. This cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll carry? This is obnoxiously sad! God bless you with some wisdom."

Here's Chahatt's views on Urfi

Javed lost her cool and she shared Khanna's story on her Instagram and replied, "At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?”

Here's Urfi's reply

Urfi later shared a backless photo of Khanna on her Instagram and called her 'hypocrisy' by stating, "So you’re allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see? Social media pe toh asli log Nahi hote na? You are jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel sad for your daughter. What kind of mother they have. Shit. At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain’t coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol.”

Chahatt really didn't like the fact that Urfi brought her divorces into the public front. So she countered reply Urfi by stating, "I dont Need to be a part of this drama but its essential to let my followers know, people talk and few bark a lot, but people who know me they know I’ve worked hard to come here and achieve a lifestyle and not alimony, pls go check records first before talking, haven’t taken a single penny ever, also my divorce could have been easily targeted, everyone knows abt this. But people with class would never do that, also I’m not expecting class from classless people nor paid media. A baki jisko jo acha lagta hai likho.. mera kya."

Here's Chahatt's reply

Recently, Ranveer Singh called Urfi Javed a 'legend,' and Chahatt ridiculed her saying that she has taken Singh's comment too seriously. She further added that Ranveer might have said in a sarcastic manner, and Urfi has taken as a compliment. Finally, Chahatt blocked Urfi, and the latter this story.

Earlier, Kashmira Shah and Urfi Javed got into war of words after the former mocked latter's dressing sense.