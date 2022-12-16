Urfi Javed goes topless, poses in bathtub during Dubai vacation, photo goes viral

Urfi Javed/Instagram

While on vacation in Dubai, Urfi Javed is having the time of her life. She recently uploaded a picture to Instagram stories in which she could be seen posing in a bathtub while topless.

Check out the photo here:

Recently, Urfi wore an outfit made with cycle chains. Sharing the video she wrote, , "Cycle ki chain !! Even I could’ve never thought dress from this! This wasn’t my idea tho, a friend just jokingly said isne toh cycle ki chain ki dress bana di - I was wait I never did that but maybe I can".

She has been trolled brutally ever since she gained fame. Talking about the same Urfi told IANS, "Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show, I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn't choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing."

Speaking up on being continuously trolled, the actress, who has been a part of multiple shows such as Bepannaah and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, said, "I don't take trolls and criticism seriously. Constructive criticism is still okay but trolls, I don't think I want to give them any importance."

On social media, Urfi Javed, also known as Uorfi, frequently posts semi-nude and bold images and movies while dressed bizarrely. She only has 92k followers on Twitter and 3.8m on Instagram.

Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

On the work front, she was last seen in Splitsvilla X4.