Urfi Javed goes bold, covers her modesty with flower petals, netizens call her 'sexy'

Urfi Javed stuns fans as she goes bold again and covers her modesty with flower petals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Urfi Javed goes bold, covers her modesty with flower petals, netizens call her 'sexy'
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed who rose to fame after her stint in reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is popularly for her bizarre yet unique fashion sense. The actress recently left netizens in shock as she posed topless. 

On Saturday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared a topless photo. The actress covered her modesty with flower petals and was seen wearing low-waisted trousers. The actress completed her look with a high ponytail and a pair of earrings. The actress captioned her post “Make a wish” along with a flower emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed’s bold and topless look stunned netizens. While some appreciated her ‘unique’ style and were drooling over her hotness, others trolled the actress for her look. One of the comments read, “Hot, fire beauty.” Another wrote, “Classic.” Another fan wrote, “Urfi you are unique.” Another said, “the stunning beauty.” Trolling the actress, one of the users wrote, “isko kapdo se allergy hai.” Another wrote, “this was only left, now what next?” 

This is not the first time the actress has gone topless, earlier too the actress shared a video on Instagram wherein she posed topless and was seen cutting purple strings attached to her hair which covered her modesty. The actress was mercilessly trolled for the same on social media.

Urfi Javed enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often grabs attention because of her looks and dressing sense. The actress made her debut in the television industry with the popular TV show Tedi Medi Family. She then appeared in several daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandani, and more. The actress, however, rose to fame after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. The actress also appeared on the show Splitsvilla XI as a mischief maker.

Read Urfi Javed burns the internet with her sexy video in bold outfit made of clay: Watch

 

