Urfi Javed gives intense look in latest video, fans call it 'super hot'

Urfi Javed is unquestionably a social media celebrity. The TV star manages to impress all of her followers and turn them into obsessives with her icy videos and images. The actress recently posted a video of herself wearing a black skirt and two flowers on a string as a top.

She captioned the video with cloud emojis. Check out the video here:

Reacting to the video, fans called her ‘super hot’, and another called Urfi ‘ sexy’.

A few did not like her look and trolled her massively.

Urfi Javed responded to Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey’s statement recently. She shared a video after the actor called her Diwali look ‘ghastly.’

She captioned her post as, “Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine . Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there -You don’t control the world. You’re just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business.”

For those who are unaware, Sudhanshu stated that even though he isn't following Urfi, her Diwali video popped up in his feed, and he found it distasteful and offensive. Pandey wrote, "I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day."

Urfi later called out Pandey as a hypocrite and wrote, "Very well written, @SudhanshuPandey you should read this. You'll hypocrisy and double standards."