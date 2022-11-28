Search icon
Urfi Javed gives befitting reply to netizen asking inappropriate question about her body

Urfi Javed is renowned for her outspoken remarks and media appearances. The actress and model has developed a devoted fan base.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed is renowned for her outspoken remarks and media appearances. The actress and model has developed a devoted fan base who admires her bluntness. Urfi's fearlessness knows no bounds, which is why she gives trollers an earfull when needed. 

Urfi responded to queries from fans about her journey and her involvement in the dating reality show Splitsvilla via her Instagram stories. She then responded to a person who said, "How are your b***s?" at the same moment. She put the troll heads on and stated, "They haven't learned to talk yet," in her own manner. I am so sorry." 

For the unversed, Chetan Bhagat, who was referred to as a "pervert" by Urfi Javed and told to "stop promoting rape culture," has since released a statement. 

During an Aaj Tak event, talking about Indian youth, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain, likh rhe hain...crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (Boys are hitting likes on photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets)". 

Now, on Sunday, November 27, Chetan Bhagat took to his Twitter account and issued a statement that read, "Have never spoken to/chatted with/met/known someone where it’s being spread that I have done so. It’s fake. a lie. Also a Non-issue. Haven’t criticised anyone. And I also think there’s nothing wrong in telling people to stop wasting time on Instagram and focus on fitness and career." 

