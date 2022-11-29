Urfi Javed hits back after Chahatt Khanna’s boyfriend Rohan Gandotra blames paps for their spat

Credit: Urfi Javed-Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

On Tuesday, Chahatt Khanna's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Gandotra reacted to Urfi Javed and his girlfriend’s ugly spat. He blamed the media for their spat after Chahatt reacted to Urfi and Chetan Bhagat controversy.

Rohan wrote, “want to put the word across for this reporter and not only this reporter, any other paps. They go behind the actors and provoke them to say something. And when actors say no, they say Chota sa bite abt Chetan and urfi. And they won't leave you until you utter something. In all this controversy, only pages like these are getting benefits with views and engagement. Nobody else, ppl keep fighting, they are the mediums to create a fight and in the end, they get all the benefits whereas actors just keep abusing each other. One word- we should refrain from speaking to these ppl who provoke you.”

Urfi shared the screenshot and wrote, “Why don't you tell this to your girlfriend personally, mister? Now that you are seeing that she is getting backlash for her misogynistic and senseless statement, you are blaming the reporter and the page. He didn't put the gun on her head. She said what she had to say. Please take accountability for your words instead of blaming others. Your girlfriend should refrain from commenting on other women's clothes when she herself wears whatever she wants. Your girlfriend was the one provoking me unnecessarily!”

For the unversed, Chahatt Khanna came in Chetan Bhagat’s support after Urfi Javed slammed him for using her name at an event. While speaking to a portal, Chahatt said, "Chetan Bhagat is very well-known and a well-respected person. I am happy that people have started speaking up. People have started opposing it. I just had read one line that she is a distraction for youth. Woh toh bahot ache shabdon mein kaha hai. Usse bhi kai zyada badi cheezein hai jo she has been doing. But theek hai to each its own. I think uski tareef ho gayi hai ek tareeke se. Girls want to be a distraction. Bahot mild tareeke se taareef ki hai toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch bola hai."

Recently, Urfi took a direct jibe at them and wrote, "Women who visit jails to get free Gucci bags and money, married men who ask women half their age for ‘company,' who blame a women’s clothing for distracting men are definitely way more respectful than me! Meanwhile some disrespectful pictures of me! Enjoy."