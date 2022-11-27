Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing bold top, netizens say 'tum mahaan ho'

Urfi Javed, who has been making headlines because of her outfits, has been trolled for her latest social media post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing bold top, netizens say 'tum mahaan ho'
File Photo

On Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed dropped a video in which she can be seen wearing a bold top. In the clip, she can be seen wearing denim pants, high heels, and a shimmery bralette. However, her outfit didn’t go well with the social media users who slammed the actress.

Sharing the clip, Urfi wrote, “What’s good !” Social media users reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, “Naa bhi pehno toh bhi chalega kyun itna mehnat karti rehti ho.” The second one said, “Famous hone ke chakkar mein ang pradarshan karti ho janm lete hi sab Jaan jaate Hai ki Tum kiski bigade hue aulad Ho.” The third one said, “Bhyo mat support karo bhut jada ho rha ha ab eska ab es dekha do es ki akut.”

Watch video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

READ | Urfi Javed shares Chetan Bhagat's leaked WhatsApp messages during #MeToo after author says she is 'distracting' youth

Meanwhile, during an Aaj Tak event, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain… likh rhe hain.. crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets)".

On Saturday, November 26, Urfi lashed out at the author and wrote, "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case." She even shared a news article that said that Bhagat apologised after screenshots of his WhatsApp messages went viral during the #MeToo movement and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat".

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.