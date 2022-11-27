Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing bold top, netizens say 'tum mahaan ho'

File Photo

On Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed dropped a video in which she can be seen wearing a bold top. In the clip, she can be seen wearing denim pants, high heels, and a shimmery bralette. However, her outfit didn’t go well with the social media users who slammed the actress.

Sharing the clip, Urfi wrote, “What’s good !” Social media users reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, “Naa bhi pehno toh bhi chalega kyun itna mehnat karti rehti ho.” The second one said, “Famous hone ke chakkar mein ang pradarshan karti ho janm lete hi sab Jaan jaate Hai ki Tum kiski bigade hue aulad Ho.” The third one said, “Bhyo mat support karo bhut jada ho rha ha ab eska ab es dekha do es ki akut.”

Meanwhile, during an Aaj Tak event, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain… likh rhe hain.. crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets)".

On Saturday, November 26, Urfi lashed out at the author and wrote, "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case." She even shared a news article that said that Bhagat apologised after screenshots of his WhatsApp messages went viral during the #MeToo movement and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat".