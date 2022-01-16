Urfi Javed gets trolled again for her airport look, people call her 'Pagal Auarat'

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is still grabbing attention with her 'unusual' fashion choices. Her airport looks never gets missed, and netizens love to troll her fashion statements. Recently, Javed was spotted at the airport and she was wearing a black bodysuit with jeans. Urfi happily posed for the shutterbugs, and it berserk on social media.

Watch the video

Before going into comments, let us take a moment and appreciate Urfi, as before posing for cameras, she presents 'gajar ki barfi' to paparazzi, and this is a likeable gesture. Talking about comments, people have blasted Urfi's dressing sense by saying, "Pagl aurat hai ye." Someone even added Malaika Arora in the comment and said, "Malaika or isko kadpe kb pehnne ayege?" Another user mocked her airport spotting by saying, "Ye khaali uhi airport aajati h." While there was a comment framing her as a wannabe, "Bharat Ki Dani Daniels Banna Chah Rhi Hai."

Last month, Urfi opened up about her failed love life and career by saying, " “You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously f****d up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, successful career and I’m still single but I have hope.”

Urfi even added that she has tried to end her life, "The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way. Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You’re stronger than the situations around you .”