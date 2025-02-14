Urfi, dressed in a pink floral lehenga with a matha-patti, is seen in what looks like a wedding-style setting,

UrfiJaved’s latest post has sparked rumors about her being engaged. In the picture, a man is seen on one knee holding a ring, which led fans to wonder if the internet sensation has found someone special.

Urfi, dressed in a pink floral lehenga with a matha-patti, is seen in what looks like a wedding-style setting. Naturally, fans quickly took to the comments, guessing who the man could be. One user humorously asked, "Pushpa?" while another suggested, “Urfi engaged with Orry?” However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

While Urfi Javed’s fans might have hoped for a love story to unfold, it turns out the post was a teaser for something else. She revealed that the photo was part of a reality OTT show, sharing the caption, “Yeh ishq nahi asaan bas itna samajh lijiye dhoke ka khatra hai, roka karke jaana hai,” which roughly translates to, "Love isn't easy, just understand this—there’s a risk of betrayal, and you have to go after being engaged."

Fans are now speculating more about the show and what drama it might bring!